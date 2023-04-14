Adairsville 6, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (12-12) dropped to Adairsville (14-10) 6-1 at home on Friday, giving up a sweep in the two-game Region 6-3A series.
The Colts cut the score to 2-1 entering the seventh inning, but Adairsville put the game away with a grand slam.
Hits were hard to come by for Creek, but Bailey Stroud and Luke Swiney each had two, with Swiney doubling. Tyler Heyworth was credited with the RBI on the lone Colt run.
Stroud held Adairsville in check for most of the game from the mound prior to the homer in the seventh.
The Colts travel to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe to start a region series Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Christian Heritage 11, Mt. Zion 0
Christian Heritage 12, Mt. Zion 2
Christian Heritage (9-11) breezed past Mt. Zion (8-12) in both games of a home doubleheader Friday.
The Lions won the first game 11-0, then followed with a 12-2 win.
Evan Hood pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game as the Lions piled up all of their runs in the first three innings. David Person had three RBIs, while Junior Castelo finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Sawyer Corn and Levi Holland also drove in two runs apiece.
In game two, Christian Heritage scored five in the fifth inning to again end the game via mercy rule. Brennan Corn pitched through five innings, striking out five, and Luke Wagner finished out the game. Person ripped three hits in four at-bats and drove in three runs. Brennan Corn doubled and finished with two hits.
The Lions play Rome’s Coosa at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.