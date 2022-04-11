North Cobb Christian 12, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (6-13) took to the road Monday and fell to North Cobb Christian 12-1.
The Lions were held without a hit, but Luke Wagner scored a run.
Christian Heritage hosts Darlington School tonight at 5:30.
East Paulding 11, Dalton 3
In action from Friday, Dalton lost on the road to East Paulding 11-3. For the Catamounts, Tyler Neises went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
Dalton hosts South Paulding Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Heritage 3
Northwest Whitfield 8, Heritage 5
In action from Friday, Northwest Whitfield swept Heritage in a doubleheader with wins of 5-3 and 8-5. In game one, both Aiden Hosford and Keaton McQuaig had two RBIs, with McQuaig hitting a home run and picking up a win from the mound.
In game two, Hosford and McQuaig each went 2-for-3 with Hosford knocking in three and McQuaig scoring three runs. On the mound, Hosford went a full seven innings for the win. He gave up three earned runs and struck out six.
The Bruins start a three-game series with Ringgold tonight at 5:30 on the road.
