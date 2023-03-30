Cartersville 10, Dalton 0
Dalton (3-15) was shut out at Cartersville (16-2) 10-0 Thursday night.
Three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning got Cartersville to a 10-run lead, ending the game.
Charles Chappelle was 2-for-3 with a double for Dalton, but the Catamounts couldn't convert any runs.
It was the second game of a three-game Region 7-5A series. Cartersville won Tuesday in the first game.
The teams finish off the series tonight at 5:55 in Dalton.
Ringgold 6, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (9-8) dropped the opening game of a Region 6-3A series with Ringgold (15-5) 6-0 Thursday night.
Ringgold scored one run in the top of the first, then pulled away with three in the third.
Coahulla Creek was held to four hits. Isaiah Hernandez had two of those, and Bailey Stroud and Tyler Heyworth each had one hit.
The Colts make a return trip to Ringgold tonight at 5:55 to try for a series split.
