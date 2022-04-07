Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13, Murray County 3
Murray County fell in a hole early and dropped a road game to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13-3 on Thursday.
The Indians trailed 7-1 after four innings and scored two more runs on the night.
Murray’s Taylor Carrell belted a home run in the first inning while Landon Bennett went 2-for-4 and Braxton Vineyard chipped in with an RBI.
Coahulla Creek 13, North Murray 3
Coahulla Creek (9-11) raced past North Murray (4-17) Thursday at home by rattling off 13 unanswered runs for the 13-3 victory.
North Murray had a quick start, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Logan Malchesky kicked off the scoring by crossing the plate after an error by the shortstop. Later in the inning, Alex Brown had a two-run single.
After that, it was all Cohulla Creek. The Colts scored one run in the first inning, then three runs in each of the next four innings to end the game by the mercy rule.
For the Colts, Ryan Langford went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Bailey Stroud and Luke Swiney each had two RBIs.
