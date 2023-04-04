Coahulla Creek 12, LaFayette 0
Behind the pitching of Bailey Stroud, Coahulla Creek (10-9) powered past LaFayette (7-14) 12-0 Tuesday.
Stroud allowed just one hit, pitching all five innings and striking out five before the game was called.
Stroud also doubled and had two RBIs while going 2-for-3. Luke Swiney went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Isaiah Hernandez drove in three runs. Tyler Heyworth was 2-for-3 with a double.
The teams complete a two-game Region 6-3A series Thursday at LaFayette.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Murray County 3
Cameron Collins homered as Northwest Whitfield (10-11) bested Murray County (1-17) 8-3 Tuesday in Chatsworth.
Collins had two hits, while Hank Scruggs had three RBIs on his two hits. Trent Hisson doubled.
Dylan Grant, Landon McCamy and Braxton Vineyard each had an RBI for Murray, and Vineyard had a double.
Northwest next plays Central-Carrollton on Monday, while Murray County hosts Dalton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
