Cass 6, Dalton 2
Dalton (3-11) fell 6-2 to Cass (9-6) in a game that lasted nine innings Thursday in Dalton.
Dalton led 2-1 headed into the seventh inning, but Cass plated a run to force extras. After a scoreless eighth, Cass sent in four runs in the top of the ninth.
The Cass victory knotted a Region 7-5A series between the two at a game apiece after Dalton won game one 7-4 on Tuesday. Game three is tonight at 5:55 at Cass.
Gordon Lee 3, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (7-7) dropped Thursday’s road game 3-1 to Gordon Lee (9-4).
Gordon Lee scored all of its runs by the third inning, but the Colts managed just one run while holding the Trojans off the board for the final four frames. Coahulla Creek allowed just two total hits between pitchers Pedro SanMartin and Bailey Stroud, with SanMartin going five innings and striking out six.
Stroud also was responsible for the Colt run, sending in Connor Chastain with an RBI single in the fifth.
Coahulla Creek hosts Ridgeland tonight at 5:55.
