Coahulla Creek 13, Southeast Whitfield 2
Isaiah Hernandez held Southeast Whitfield down from the mound and belted three hits as Coahulla Creek (6-3) shot past Southeast Whitfield (0-12) 13-2 Friday night.
Hernandez allowed just three hits and struck out four in the five-inning game. He had a double and four RBIs for a Coahulla Creek team that piled up 16 hits. Fernando Hernandez had a double as Keith Collins, Bailey Stroud and Luke Swiney all had three hits. Swiney brought in four runs.
Johnny Vega finished 2-for-3 for Southeast, and Alden Patterson brought in the two Southeast runs.
The two teams play today at 2 p.m. at Coahulla Creek to finish off the two-game series.
Haralson County 9, Murray County 4
Haralson County 8, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-7) fell in both games of a doubleheader against Haralson County (5-4) Friday night and was swept 3-0 in the Region 7-2A series.
After falling 10-0 to Haralson on Tuesday, Murray County came up short 9-4 and 8-0 in Friday’s games.
In the first game, Murray scored two runs in the top of the first inning and held that lead until Haralson scored four in the fourth. Murray rallied with two runs in the seventh before falling short.
In game two Friday, the Indians were held to one hit in a shutout loss.
Murray County hosts Fannin County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.