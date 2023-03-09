Dalton 8, Northwest Whitfield 0
Dalton (2-7) blanked Northwest Whitfield (6-5) 8-0 at home Thursday night to secure a split in a two-game series against its rivals from Tunnel Hill.
Northwest’s Trent Hixson homered and Sam Crossen pitched a complete game in a 7-2 victory over Dalton on Wednesday night, but Thursday was a different story.
Dalton pitcher Scottie Miller kept Northwest off the board a day after the Bruins rang up seven runs on seven hits. Miller pitched into the seventh inning for the Catamounts Thursday, allowing three hits and striking out seven.
A belted hit to center by Jose Orellanes-Arrieche got Dalton on the board in the first inning, and a solo shot by Brady McCullogh put Dalton up 2-0 in the second. Dalton added a run apiece in the third and fifth before pulling away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Orellanes-Arrieche finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Dalton. Conner Stockard also sent in a run.
Northwest was held to four hits as Cameron Collins, Austin Cooley, Hank Harrison and Gavin Morgan each picked up a single.
Northwest plays at Sonoraville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton hosts Woodland Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
LaFayette 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
LaFayette (7-6) held off Southeast Whitfield (0-11) 4-1 Thursday night.
Southeast headed into the seventh down 4-0. Johnny Vega got the Raiders on the board with a grounder that scored Brett Cole in the top of the seventh, but the comeback went no further.
Vega was 2-for-3 for Southeast, and Cole belted a triple that got him into scoring position in the seventh.
Southeast plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 5:30 at home.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Christian Heritage 2
Christian Heritage (4-6) dropped a Thursday game 5-2 to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (8-4).
The Lions got on the board in the first inning when an error allowed Luke Wagner to run home, but Christian Heritage wouldn’t score again until the sixth.
LFO was held scoreless until the fourth inning, and the Warriors grabbed the lead in the fifth.
David Person doubled for Christian Heritage, while Brennan Corn, Lane Doran, Levi Holland and Jackson Locke also picked up a hit.
The Lions play at Sonoraville Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
