Dalton 14, Hiram 4
Dalton (6-16) took the first game in a Region 7-5A doubleheader 14-4 at Hiram (4-17) Tuesday.
The second game wasn’t yet complete at press time.
In the first game, Dalton powered past the Hornets by piling up 10 second-inning runs.
Tyler Neises and Conrad Coleman blasted home runs, and Neises and Jackson Blackwood doubled. Neises finished 2-for-3 with three total RBIs. Coleman was 3-for-4 and was responsible for two runs.
The final game in the series is Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in Dalton.
Gordon Central 11, Murray County 5
Murray County (1-19) dropped the opener in a Region 7-2A series with Gordon Central (3-19) 11-5 Tuesday night.
The game was tied at four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Gordon Central piled up seven runs in the frame. Dylan Grant scored on a wild pitch in the sixth as Murray tried to spark a comeback, but the Indians couldn’t climb back closer.
Landon Bennett and Landon McCamy each finished 2-for-4 for Murray. Bennett had a double and McCamy had two RBIs. Mason Weaver doubled and drove in a run.
The teams finish off the series with a doubleheader in Chatsworth today at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.