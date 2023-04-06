Coahulla Creek 4, LaFayette 1
Coahulla Creek (11-9) wrapped up a two-game sweep over Region 6-3A opponent LaFayette (7-15) with a 4-1 victory on the road Thursday.
The Colts won game one 12-0 on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Colts had all four of their runs by the third inning and didn’t need to score anymore. LaFayette scored its lone run in the fourth.
Bailey Stroud doubled for the Colts, while Keith Collins, Fernando Hernandez and Luke Swiney each had an RBI.
Stroud, Isaiah Hernandez and Pedro SanMartin all spent time on the mound for Coahulla Creek and combined to allow five hits.
The Colts play at Bremen at 2 this afternoon.
Dalton 10, Murray County 4
Dalton (4-16) downed Murray County (1-18) 10-4 on the road Thursday.
Dalton and Murray were tied at three runs after the second inning. Dalton scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth before the Indians pulled within 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth. The Catamounts pulled away with four runs in the top of the sixth.
Jose Orellanes Arrieche and Conrad Coleman each had a three-hit day for Dalton, while Charles Chappelle doubled.
For Murray, Landon Bennett drove in two runs, while Gage Winkler doubled.
Dalton starts a three-game series with a doubleheader at Region 7-5A opponent Hiram Tuesday at 5 p.m. Murray steps back into region play too with a Tuesday game at Gordon Central at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.