Dalton 9, Calhoun 4
On the last night of its regular season, Dalton (9-17) downed Calhoun (10-19) 9-4 to secure a playoff spot.
The win, combined with a Cass loss to Woodland Tuesday, earns the Catamounts a trip to the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 7-5A. Dalton moved to 6-9 in the region, while Cass, the previous holder of the fourth spot, fell to 5-10.
Dalton and Calhoun split the first two games of the series in a Monday doubleheader, with Calhoun winning the opener 15-7 before Dalton grabbed the nightcap 7-6.
The win Tuesday gave the Catamounts the series 2-1.
The win caps a late-season turnaround for Dalton. The Cats are 6-1 in their last seven after starting the year 3-16.
Darlington 6, Christian Heritage 2
Christian Heritage (10-12) fell to Darlington (18-11) 6-2 in Rome Tuesday.
Each team had two runs entering the sixth, but Darlington pulled away for the win with four in the inning.
Luke Wagner was 2-for-4 for the Lions and Brennan Corn had an RBI.
Christian Heritage hosts Darlington for a return trip on Friday at 5 p.m.
Heritage 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Heritage (18-11) fended off Northwest Whitfield (11-15) 3-2 Tuesday in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest made a comeback attempt with two runs in the sixth, but the Bruins fell a run shy.
Seth Riverman was 2-for-3 with an RBI double, and Austin Cooley tallied two hits.
Northwest caps the series and the regular season with a road game against Heritage tonight at 5:30.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (12-13) fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-11) 5-0 on the road Tuesday.
Bailey Stroud went 2-for-4 to lead the Colts, and Julian Childs and Peyton King each got a hit.
Coahulla Creek faces LFO again on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. to close out the series, and the regular season, at home.
Murray County 4, North Murray 3
Murray County (4-19) edged North Murray (4-19) 4-3 Tuesday night.
The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Each team was held to two hits.
Tristyn Perry tossed six innings for Murray, striking out seven, while Logan Malchesky had eight strikeouts through five innings.
Brayden Colter and Bode Saylors each brought a run in for Murray, while Taylor Frazier doubled for the Mountaineers.
The pair plays again tonight at 5, with the third game in the series set for Friday.
