High school baseball roundup: Dalton's Valdez hits walk-off homer for win over LFO

Dalton 11, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 9
Kaleb Valdez hit a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Dalton (3-5) an 11-9 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-9) at home on Monday.
The Catamounts needed an eighth inning score after LFO scored in the top of the eighth to pull ahead.
The win was the second straight for Dalton after a five-game losing patch.
Dalton plays Northwest Whitfield Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Cass 1
Northwest Whitfield 7, Cass 4
In a Saturday doubleheader at home against Cass (1-9), Northwest Whitfield (7-2) won game one 10-1, then earned the sweep with a 7-4 win in the second game.
In the first game, Keaton McQuaig pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 11, then also went 2-for-3 with four RBIs at the plate.
Matt Redmond was 3-for-4 with a triple, and Aiden Hosford was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
In the second game, Hosford got the win, allowing five hits. McQuaig hit a home run and had four RBIs.
Hosford and Gavin Morgan each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Northwest plays Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at home tonight at 5.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-1) picked up its first loss of the season with a 10-0 defeat at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-9) on Saturday.
LFO got five runs in the first, and the Raiders couldn't recover.
Laine Carden and Bryson Lofton each finished 2-for-3 for Southeast.
Southeast plays at Heritage tonight at 5:30.
