Cartersville 18, Dalton 6
A six-run fifth inning wasn’t enough to help Dalton (3-14) keep up with Cartersville (15-2) in an 18-6 loss on Tuesday.
Cartersville’s 10-0 lead was cut to 10-6 after the fifth inning, but the Hurricanes pulled away with eight more runs across the final two innings.
A Tyler Neises homer helped Dalton make the fifth-inning comeback. Neises finished 2-for-3, also hitting a double.
The Region 7-5A foes play game two of the three-game region series tonight at 5:55 in Cartersville.
Cedartown 12, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (9-9) fell 12-2 in the opener of a Region 7-4A series Tuesday night at Cedartown (13-3).
The Bruins answered a 6-0 Cedartown with two runs in the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs scored six more between the fifth and sixth to end the game with a 10-run margin.
Austin Cooley and Seth Riverman drove in the Northwest runs. Cooley was 2-for-3 with a double.
Northwest hosts Cedartown for games two and three of the series in a Friday night doubleheader starting at 5.
Coahulla Creek 16, Ridgeland 1
A 10-run fourth inning helped Coahulla Creek (9-7) wrap up a 16-1 win over Ridgeland (2-9) Tuesday in Rossville.
The Colts led 6-1 headed into the inning, and the game was called after the fifth.
Bailey Stroud and Fernando Hernandez each finished with three hits, and Stroud tallied three RBIs. Tyler Heyworth was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Julian Childs and Liam Roche each finished with two hits and an RBI, and Keith Collins and Luke Swiney both tallied two RBIs.
Isaiah Hernandez allowed two hits and struck out five.
The Colts play the first leg of a two-game Region 6-3A series against Ringgold Thursday at 5:55 p.m. at home.
Model 8, Murray County 2
Murray County (1-14) fell in a Region 7-2A series opener 8-2 on the road against Model (14-3) Tuesday night.
The Indians were held to two hits, with Landon Bennett and Landon McCamy singling. Mason Weaver and Tristyn Perry each picked up an RBI.
Murray hosts Model for game two and game three in a Friday doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 15, Gordon Central 5
A big night from Ju’Alan George propelled North Murray (2-15) past Gordon Central (1-14) 15-5 in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
George finished 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs as the Mountaineers busted a 15-game losing streak with the five-inning win. Logan Malchesky had two RBIs, and Anthony Causby doubled.
Leo Hernandez and Caden Painter combined on the mound to lead the victory for North Murray, each striking out three.
The Region 7-2A foes complete a three-game series with a doubleheader Friday night at Gordon Central at 5.
Sonoraville 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-19) was bested by Sonoraville (12-4) 9-0 Tuesday on the road.
Sonoraville scored three runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
The Raiders were held to three hits, but Brady Ensley had a double. Jesse Nava and Alden Patterson also got on base with singles.
Southeast welcomes Sonoraville to finish out the Region 7-4A series in a doubleheader Friday at 5 p.m.
