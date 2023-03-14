Haralson County 6, North Murray 3
Haralson County (6-4) pulled away in the final two innings to defeat North Murray (1-8) 6-3 Tuesday.
Daniel Skojac belted a triple in the that tied the game at three, but the Rebels scored two in the sixth and another in the seventh to grab the win. Grayson Bartley had a double. Leo Hernandez pitched four relief innings for North Murray, allowing two runs and striking out four.
The Mountaineers play Fannin County at home tonight at 5.
Fannin County 14, Murray County 5
Fannin County (5-5) held off Murray County (1-8) 14-5 on Tuesday in Chatsworth.
After the teams exchanged one run in the first inning, Fannin pulled out to a 9-1 lead in the third. Murray scored two in the third, but five more from Fannin in the fourth put the Indians even further behind.
Corven Sullivan finished 2-for-3 for Murray County, collecting two of the Indians' three total hits. Jackson Bearden got the other.
Murray makes a return trip to finish out the final two games of the series with a doubleheader in Blue Ridge starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
Heritage 15, Southeast Whitfield 0
Heritage (8-3) needed three innings to dispatch Southeast Whitfield (0-14) 15-0 Tuesday night.
The Raiders held Heritage to one run in the first, but the Generals followed by scoring six in the second and eight in the third.
Southeast was held to two hits, with Elijah Couch and Johnny Vega each singling.
The teams will play the second of a three-game series on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Southeast.
Sonoraville 10, Northwest Whitfield 0
Seven first-inning runs led Sonoraville (8-2) past Northwest Whitfield (6-6) 10-0 Tuesday night.
Sonoraville added three more in the third, and the game was called after five innings. Sonoraville pitcher Zack Lyles smothered the Bruins, allowing one hit and striking out 11. Hank Harrison had the lone hit for Northwest.
The Bruins get two more shots at Sonoraville tonight with a doubleheader that finishes up a three-game Region 7-4A series. The first game begins in Tunnel Hill at 5.
Woodland 16, Dalton 1
Dalton (2-8) dropped the first game of a Region 7-5A series 16-1 to Woodland (7-7) on Tuesday night.
The foes play again on Thursday at 5:55 in Cartersville before finishing off the three-game slate Friday in Dalton.
