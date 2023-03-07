Fannin County 9, North Murray 4
A late-inning rally fell to short as North Murray (1-6) dropped a 9-4 contest to Fannin County (4-5) on the road Tuesday.
North Murray drove in three runs in the sixth inning after falling behind 9-1 in the first, but the rally wasn’t enough.
The teams finish the three-game Region 7-2A series with a doubleheader at North Murray Friday night at 5 p.m.
LaFayette 11, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (0-10) fell to LaFayette (6-6) 11-1 at home Tuesday night.
LaFayette pounced quickly with eight runs in the top of the first inning, and, although the Raiders slowed the Rambler offense after the first, Southeast managed just one run, a Brady Ensley RBI single.
Ensley finished with two of the four Raider hits.
The two teams complete the two-game series with a game Thursday night at LaFayette at 5:30.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 11, Christian Heritage 2
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-4) came alive late to shoot past Christian Heritage (4-5) 11-2 Tuesday night in Dalton.
The Lions took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, but LFO scored four in the fifth, five in the sixth and finished with another two in the seventh.
Brennan Corn made it through four innings on the mound while allowing just one hit and striking out four, but the Warriors made their move once the Lions went to the bullpen.
David Person finished 2-for-4 and drove in both Christian Heritage runs with a two-RBI single in the third inning. Luke Wagner and Lane Doran each had a double.
The teams play again Thursday at 5 p.m. in Fort Oglethorpe.
Haralson County 10, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-5) fell to Haralson County (3-4) 10-0 in five innings on the road Tuesday.
After the first two innings were played without a score, Haralson came alive with four runs apiece in the third and fourth. When the Rebels sent in two more runs in the fifth, the game ended due to the mercy rule.
Murray County was held to four hits. Landon McCamy had a double.
The pair complete a three-game series with a doubleheader in Chatsworth Friday at 5:30 p.m.
