Gilmer 9, Southeast Whitfield 6
Gilmer 4, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitifield (0-9) dropped both contests in a weekend doubleheader to Gilmer (4-3).
A seventh-inning comeback left the Raiders just short in a 9-6 loss in the first game, and Southeast dropped the second game 4-0.
Gilmer led 7-0 after three innings and 9-1 entering the bottom of the seventh in the first game, but Southeast mounted a rally, putting together five runs in the comeback bid before eventually falling short. Alden Patterson and Mason Williams each had two hits for the Raiders, with Patterson hitting a double.
The second game was played without a score until Gilmer put in two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.
Southeast was held to five hits, but Brady Ensley had two of those, both doubles.
The Raiders play LaFayette tonight at 5:30 at home.
Heritage 3, Coahulla Creek 2
Coahulla Creek (5-3) fell short of Heritage (5-1) 3-2 in Ringgold Monday.
After Coahulla Creek scored a run in the first inning, the Colts were held off the scoreboard until the seventh inning, opening the door for Heritage to take a 3-1 lead after the fifth.
Coahulla Creek scored one more in the seventh, but didn't get the second seventh-inning run it needed to keep the game going.
The Colts fell short despite Bailey Stroud going 4-for-4 at the plate. Keith Collins went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Pedro SanMartin pitched for five of the six innings, allowing three hits and the three runs while striking out four. Stroud contributed an inning, tallying two strikeouts.
The Colts host Southeast Whitfield for a Friday doubleheader at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 11, Gordon Lee 5
Gavin Morgan sent two home runs out of the park at Northwest Whitfield Monday night to lead the Bruins (5-4) to an 11-5 victory over Gordon Lee (4-3).
After falling behind 4-0, Northwest answered with an eight-run third inning and scored the next 11 total runs. Gordon Lee managed one more in the top of the seventh, but couldn't catch up.
Morgan totaled five RBIs to lead Northwest at the plate. Cameron Collins had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Seth Riverman had two doubles and an RBI.
Caden Ramsey was the winning pitcher for Northwest, tossing for four innings and allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Northwest plays at Dalton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold 3, Dalton 2
Ringgold (6-3) got past Dalton (1-6) on a walk-off winner in the eighth inning Monday night in Ringgold.
Dalton led 2-1 after four innings, and the score stayed that way until Ringgold tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an extra frame.
The Catamounts didn't score in the top of the eighth, and the Tigers grabbed the win in the bottom of the inning.
Dalton was held to just four hits, but Tyler Neises had two of those, both homers. He sent solo shots out in the first and third innings to create both of Dalton's runs. The Catamounts host Northwest Whitfield on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis 3, Christian Heritage 2
Christian Heritage (4-4) fell one run shy of St. Francis (4-5-1) in Alpharetta Saturday, losing 3-2.
The host Knights scored all three of their runs in the third, and a two-run rally in the sixth wasn't enough for the Lions.
Sawyer Corn finished 3-for-4 for Christian Heritage, while Levi Holland was 2-for-3 and drove in both the Lions' runs.
It's the second time Christian Heritage has lost to St. Francis by just one run already this season. Christian Heritage was downed 6-5 when the two teams played in Dalton last month.
Christian Heritage plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 5:30.
