Central-Carrollton 18, Southeast Whitfield 1
Central-Carrollton 19, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (1-27) wrapped up its season Wednesday by falling in both games of a doubleheader against visiting Central-Carrollton (12-16).
Central won the first game 18-1, then followed with a no-hitter in a 19-0 victory.
In the first game, Southeast’s Brett Cole, Brady Ensley and Jesse Nava doubled, with Nava driving in the Raider run.
Coahulla Creek 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Coahulla Creek (13-13) ended the season on a high note, downing Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-12) 2-0 at home on Thursday.
Two first-inning runs were all the Colts needed as Bailey Stroud tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out four.
Stroud also helped start the scoring for Coahulla Creek. He led off the first inning with a double, then stole home for the first Colt run. A Luke Swiney single brought home Tyler Heyworth for Coahulla Creek’s second run.
The Colts finished sixth in a difficult Region 6-3A, missing out on the playoffs.
Heritage 12, Northwest Whitfield 6
Heritage (19-11) defeated Northwest Whitfield (11-16) 12-6 Wednesday in Ringgold in the Bruins’ final game of the year.
The teams split the first two games of the Region 7-4A series, with Northwest winning Monday and Heritage scoring a victory Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Northwest had the offensive firepower to match Heritage early, but the Bruins couldn’t keep up in the later innings.
Northwest responded to Heritage’s early runs to take a 6-5 lead after the top of the fourth, but the Bruins wouldn’t score again as Heritage kept going, scoring four in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Seth Riverman finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Northwest. Austin Cooley, Hank Harrison and Trent Hixson each finished with a hit and RBI apiece.
The Bruins finished fifth in the Region 7-4A standings, missing out on the playoffs by one spot in the first year under coach David Redmond.
Murray County 12, North Murray 7
North Murray 7, Murray County 4
Murray County (5-20) and North Murray (5-20) split a doubleheader Wednesday, leaving Murray as the winner of the three-game Region 7-2A series between the rivals.
Murray defeated North Murray on Tuesday, then won the opener Wednesday 12-7 to take the series. North Murray won the last game 7-4 Wednesday.
In the first game Wednesday, Murray came alive to overcome an early hole.
North Murray led 6-0 after the first two innings. Murray scored two in the third and three in the fifth, then exploded for seven runs in the sixth.
Trent Childers tripled for the Indians, and Landon McCamy and Tristyn Perry both had two hits. McCamy had two RBIs, and Perry had three.
Daniel Skojac led the offensive efforts for North Murray, hitting a home run and a double with three RBIs.
Corbin Blackwell held North Murray down after the Mountaineers’ initial offensive success, entering in the third inning and allowing just two hits over the final five innings.
North Murray again started strong in the second game Wednesday, and the early offense was enough to carry the Mountaineers to the 7-4 win.
North Murray piled up six runs in the first inning. Skojac again homered for North Murray, and Landon Atkins was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. On the mound, Caden Painter struck out eight and allowed two hits in his five innings, and Brylan Bond struck out four in two innings.
Murray finished the season fifth, North Murray sixth in Region 7-2A, with both missing the playoffs.
