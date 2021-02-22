High school baseball roundup: Murray County shuts out Osborne

Murray County 10, Osborne 0
Murray County (2-1) shut out Osborne (0-1) 10-0 at home on Monday.
The Indians scored six runs in the fourth inning to pull away, and the game was called in the fifth.
Murray County pitcher Hunter Hobbs allowed just one hit, striking out 11. Murray County got just four hits themselves, but they made them count. Davis Redwine got one of those hits and tallied two RBIs.
Northwest Whitfield 8, McIntosh 6
Cade Fisher and Keaton McQuaig each hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead Northwest Whitfield (2-0) past McIntosh (0-3) on the road on Saturday.
The game was tied at six entering extras before Fisher and McQuaig put the Bruins on top. Fisher finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Aiden Hosford was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Southeast Whitfield 12, North Murray 2
Southeast Whitfield (3-0) scored 10 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to pull past North Murray (1-2) 12-2 on Saturday.
The game was tied at two when the Raiders scored six in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Bryson Lofton and Johny Vega each tallied two RBIs for Southeast, while North Murray's Spencer Chasteen was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
