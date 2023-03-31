Cartersville 8, Dalton 4
Cartersville (17-2) closed out a three-game sweep of Dalton (3-16) with an 8-4 win over the Catamounts Friday.
The game was tied at three headed into the fourth before Cartersville pulled away.
Tyler Neises led Dalton, going 3-for-3 and blasting a home run.
Dalton plays at Murray County Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Cedartown 11, Northwest Whitfield 2
Cedartown 16, Northwest Whitfield 4
Northwest Whitfield (9-11) dropped both games of a Friday night doubleheader against Cedartown (15-3).
After winning game one of the three-game series Tuesday, Cedartown bested the Bruins 11-2 and 16-4 Friday.
Northwest plays at Murray County Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Model 11, Murray County 0
Model 5, Murray County 0
Murray County (1-16) was shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Model (16-3) on Friday.
Model won the first 11-0 while holding Murray to one hit, and the Indians managed just one hit again in a 5-0 loss in the nightcap.
Murray hosts Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
North Murray 15, Gordon Central 0
North Murray 20, Gordon Central 3
North Murray (4-15) swept a doubleheader with Gordon Central (2-16) Friday night to finish out a Region 7-2A series undefeated.
After downing Gordon Central on Tuesday, North Murray Friday 15-0 and 20-3
North Murray came out hot in the first, scoring nine runs in the first inning. Taylor Frazier was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Logan Malchesky drove in three runs. Daniel Skojac and Caden Painter each doubled. Alex Brown held the shutout from the mound with eight strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
In the second, North Murray piled up 13 runs in the fifth inning to quickly seize the game. It was called after the fifth. Landon Atkins was 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Mountaineers, while Grayson Bartley was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
North Murray plays Rockmart at home on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Ringgold 10, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (9-9) fell 10-0 to Region 6-3A opponent Ringgold (16-5) Friday night.
Ringgold put in five runs in the first inning, and Creek couldn't recover while being held to one hit. The game ended after five innings.
Creek hosts LaFayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 12, Southeast Whitfield 1
Sonoraville 18, Southeast Whitfield 3
Southeast Whitfield (1-21) dropped both games of a Friday doubleheader to Sonoraville (14-4).
Sonoraville won by scores of 12-1 and 18-3.
Southeast's next game is on April 10 at home against Cedartown.
