High school baseball roundup: Northwest doubles up LFO 6-3

Dade County 3, North Murray 2
North Murray (3-7) was edged by Dade County (2-6) 3-2 on the road Tuesday.
Daniel Skojac was 2-for-3 for North Murray, and Ashton Farris had an RBI.
The Mountaineers next play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday, March 16, at 5:55 p.m.
Heritage 10, Southeast Whitfield 0
After starting the season 7-0, Southeast Whitfield (7-2) has lost two straight games 10-0, the latest coming at Heritage (7-2) Tuesday night.
Heritage managed four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and end the game after the sixth. Laine Carden led the Raiders at the plate, going 2-for-3.
Southeast hosts Heritage for a doubleheader Friday at 5:30 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (5-4) took a 10-0 loss at Kennesaw's North Cobb Christian (5-8) Tuesday.
North Cobb Christian scored in each of the six played innings to build up the shutout. Luke Wagner had the lone hit for the Lions.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Paran Christian Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3
Northwest Whitfield (8-2) defeated Fort Oglethorpe (1-10) 6-3 at home on Tuesday.
The Bruins entered the seventh inning up 6-1, and LFO added two in the inning but couldn't extend the game.
Daiman Banta, Asa Cleghorn, Cade Fisher, Aiden Hosford and Brett Talley each tallied an RBI.
Northwest plays at Dalton tonight at 5.
Rome 1, Coahulla Creek 0
Rome (7-4) scored the lone run of the game in the sixth inning to beat Coahulla Creek (1-7) Tuesday.
The Colts managed just two hits against the Wolves.
Coahulla Creek hosts LaFayette Tuesday, March 16, at 5:55 p.m.
