Heritage 10, Southeast Whitfield 0
Heritage 14, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southeast Whitfield (7-4) dropped both games in a doubleheader by double digits at home against Heritage (9-2) on Friday. Heritage won 10-0 and 14-0.
It's the fourth straight loss for Southeast after a 7-0 start to the season.
The Raiders play at Gilmer at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mount Paran Christian 10, Christian Heritage 0
Christian Heritage (5-6) dropped a game in Kennesaw against Mount Paran Christian (7-3) Friday night 10-0.
Mount Paran scored seven in the second, and the Lions couldn't recover. The game ended after five innings.
Elian Bautista, Camp Carpenter and Josiah Chiesa each had hits for Christian Heritage, who next plays North Cobb Christian Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Dalton 0
Northwest Whitfield (10-2) got its second straight shutout win over Dalton (3-7) Friday night, handing the Catamounts a 4-0 loss in Tunnel Hill after a 10-0 victory on Wednesday.
Keaton McQuaig pitched all but one out in the game, allowing no hits. Northwest's offense scored three runs in the fifth.
Gavin Morgan and Matt Redmond both went 2-for-3 for Northwest, and Morgan added an RBI.
Northwest plays at Pickens Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Dalton is in action at Douglas County Monday at 5:55 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.