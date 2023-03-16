Baylor 13, Coahulla Creek 3
Coahulla Creek (7-2) dropped to visiting Baylor (2-1) 13-3 on Thursday.
The Colts were held to just four hits.
Creek hosts Gordon Lee Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fannin County 7, North Murray 4
North Murray (1-9) dropped a Wednesday home game against Fannin County (6-5) 7-4.
Taylor Frazier led North Murray at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Daniel Skojac was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Mountaineers play Model on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Sonoraville 2
Sonoraville 4, Northwest Whitfield 2
Northwest Whitfield (7-7) split a home doubleheader with Sonoraville (9-3) Wednesday evening.
Northwest won the first game 8-2, while Sonoraville struck back with a 4-2 win in the nightcap to seize the Region 7-4A series. Sonoraville won game one of the three-game series 10-0 Tuesday.
A Gavin Morgan two-run homer helped Northwest win the first game. Morgan belted a home run in the third inning, scoring Austin Cooley, to put Northwest in front. The Bruins added four in the fourth and two insurance runs in the sixth.
Morgan finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Seth Riverman was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Cooley had a double.
Hank Harrison was the winning pitcher, tossing seven strikeouts in five innings.
In the second game, Sonoraville held the Northwest offense to two runs.
Riverman led the way with a 2-for-3 finish and a double. Harrison and Cameron Collins each had two hits and an RBI.
Northwest hosts Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
