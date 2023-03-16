Northwest logo

Baylor 13, Coahulla Creek 3

Coahulla Creek (7-2) dropped to visiting Baylor (2-1) 13-3 on Thursday.

The Colts were held to just four hits.

Creek hosts Gordon Lee Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Fannin County 7, North Murray 4

North Murray (1-9) dropped a Wednesday home game against Fannin County (6-5) 7-4.

Taylor Frazier led North Murray at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Daniel Skojac was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Mountaineers play Model on the road Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Whitfield 8, Sonoraville 2

Sonoraville 4, Northwest Whitfield 2

Northwest Whitfield (7-7) split a home doubleheader with Sonoraville (9-3) Wednesday evening.

Northwest won the first game 8-2, while Sonoraville struck back with a 4-2 win in the nightcap to seize the Region 7-4A series. Sonoraville won game one of the three-game series 10-0 Tuesday.

A Gavin Morgan two-run homer helped Northwest win the first game. Morgan belted a home run in the third inning, scoring Austin Cooley, to put Northwest in front. The Bruins added four in the fourth and two insurance runs in the sixth.

Morgan finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Seth Riverman was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Cooley had a double.

Hank Harrison was the winning pitcher, tossing seven strikeouts in five innings.

In the second game, Sonoraville held the Northwest offense to two runs.

Riverman led the way with a 2-for-3 finish and a double. Harrison and Cameron Collins each had two hits and an RBI.

Northwest hosts Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

