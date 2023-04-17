Central-Carrollton 11, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (1-25) fell at Central-Carrollton (10-16) 11-2 Monday.
The Raiders were held to one hit, a Jesse Nava double.
The teams finish the Region 7-4A series with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Christian Heritage 11, Coosa 9
Christian Heritage (10-11) pulled ahead in the seventh inning to defeat Coosa (10-15) 11-9 on the road Monday night.
Coosa scored three in the sixth inning to tie the game at 7 headed into the seventh. The Lions cashed in four runs in the seventh, then held Coosa to two to secure the win.
David Person doubled and had three RBIs for Christian Heritage. Junior Castelo doubled and drove in two runs.
The Lions play Darlington in Rome today at 4 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 8, Heritage 7
Northwest Whitfield (11-14) staved off a comeback to defeat Heritage (17-11) 8-7 in Ringgold Monday.
Northwest led 8-4, but three runs from Heritage brought the Generals to within one in the opener of a Region 7-4A series.
Caden Ramsey, who relieved Sam Crossen on the mound, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three to keep Heritage from completing the comeback. Crossen struck out nine in five innings.
At the plate, Gavin Morgan and Gavin Nuckolls both had two hits, with Morgan doubling and tallying two RBIs. Trent Hixson doubled and batted one run in.
The teams continue the series tonight at 5:30 in Tunnel Hill, with game three on Wednesday.
