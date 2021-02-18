High school baseball roundup: Northwest's Fisher no-hits Dade County, racks up 21 Ks

Dalton 3, North Murray 2
Dalton (1-0) got past North Murray (0-1) 3-2 at home on Wednesday to open the season.
Each team allowed just four hits, but it was Dalton that got out to a 3-0 lead after the fourth inning. The Mountaineers scored two in the seventh, but couldn't tie the game.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Dade County 0
Cade Fisher threw a complete game no-hitter and racked up a school-record 21 strikeouts Wednesday as Northwest Whitfield (1-0) opened its season with a 5-0 win at home over Dade County.
Fisher was helped out at the plate by Northwest's Matt Redmond and Keaton McQuaig, who each finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.