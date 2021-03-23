Central of Carrollton 14, Southeast Whitfield 4
After falling in a 10-run hole, Southeast Whitfield (8-7) couldn't dig out of it in a 14-4 loss at Central of Carrollton (8-6) Tuesday.
Down 10-0 after the fourth inning, Southeast added four runs in the next two innings, but couldn't slow down the Lions.
Brady Ensley and Jacob Gentry each finished 3-for-3 with an RBI for Southeast, and Bryson Lofton was 2-for-3 while also bringing a runner home to score.
Southeast hosts Central for a doubleheader Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland 4, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (2-9) dropped a home game to the visitors from across the Tennessee border in Cleveland (2-2), losing 4-1 Tuesday.
The game was tied at one heading into the decisive seventh inning, and Cleveland scored three to pull away.
The Colts host Rockmart Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Cedartown 0
Cade Fisher threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out 17 as Northwest Whitfield (13-3) took down Cedartown (8-5-1) at home Tuesday.
Daiman Banta homered for Northwest, finishing with two RBIs.
The Bruins scored two runs in the second and two in the fourth.
Northwest visits Cedartown for a Friday night doubleheader at 5:30.
Ringgold 10, Murray County 0
Murray County (3-8) couldn't muster a run, falling to Ringgold (9-5) 10-0 at home on Tuesday.
The Indians were held to just three hits in the game, as Ringgold jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and didn't look back, ending the game after five innings.
Landon Bennett, Brock Dunn and Jordan Harrison tallied hits for Murray, which hosts Adairsville Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
