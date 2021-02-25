Christian Heritage 14, Osborne 11
Christian Heritage (4-0) scored five in the top of the seventh inning to move past Osborne (0-2) on the road Thursday night.
The Lions trailed 11-9 heading into the seventh, and they held Osborne off the board in the bottom of the final inning.
Christian Heritage's Tanner Hartley went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Elian Bautista was 3-for-5 with two.
Murray County 8, Gordon Central 7
Kaleb Jones hit a game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning to get Murray County (3-2) an 8-7 home win over Gordon Central (0-3) on Thursday.
Jones, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, drove home two runs with the Indians trailing by one in the seventh.
Brock Dunn and Carson Voiles also tallied two RBIs.
Northwest Whitfield 11, North Murray 1
Aiden Hosford was making his first start at pitcher for Northwest Whitfield (4-1) Thursday night, but he threw a no-hitter and led the Bruins to an 11-1 home win over North Murray (1-4).
Hosford struck out seven in a game that ended in five innings.
Northwest's Keaton McQuaig hit a home run as the Bruins added six runs in the third and four in the fourth to get a big lead. North Murray added a run in the top of the fifth, but couldn't extend the game.
Southeast Whitfield 9, Hiram 3
Southeast Whitfield (6-0) took control with a five-run fourth inning in a 9-3 road win over Hiram (0-4) Thursday night.
Southeast's Bryson Lofton finished 3-for-3 and hit a home run, while Johny Vega was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
A pitching combination of Jeric Gann and Cobey Patterson held Hiram to just two hits in the game, while Southeast peppered 13 hits.
