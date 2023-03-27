Christian Heritage 9, Chattooga 2
Christian Heritage (7-10) earned a 9-2 win on the road against Chattooga (4-13) Monday night.
Chattooga grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions led 6-1 by the fourth inning.
David Person finished 2-for-2 with a double for Christian Heritage. Jace Denson was 3-for-5, and Levi Holland had three RBIs.
Person was one of three Lions to take the mound, allowing three hits and striking out four in four innings. Ben Weaver and Sawyer Corn finished out the game.
Christian Heritage plays at Coosa Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Fannin County 5, North Murray 1
North Murray (1-15) fell 5-1 to Fannin County (9-6) Saturday in the rescheduled conclusion to a Region 7-2A series.
The teams played the first game of the series on March 7, the second on March 15 and completed the series Saturday.
North Murray cut into a 3-0 deficit with a run in the fourth, but the Mountaineers couldn’t come any closer.
An error on a Daniel Skojac ground ball allowed Taylor Frazier to score the North Murray run. The Mountaineers were held to two hits, both doubles, from Frazier and Skojac.
That pair also took the mound for North Murray, Frazier for three innings and Skojac for four, with each striking out five batters.
The Mountaineers host Gordon Central tonight at 5:30.
Gordon Lee 15, Dalton 2
Dalton (3-12) couldn’t keep pace with Gordon Lee (9-5) in a 15-2 loss in Chickamauga Monday.
Gordon Lee’s Brodie Genter hammered three home runs and added a double on a 4-for-4 day in which he totaled 12 RBIs. Genter had four of Gordon Lee’s six hits and the game ended after five innings.
A bases-loaded walk let in the first Dalton run with the Catamounts trailing 6-0 in the third. Brady McCullough came home for the other on an Asher Renfroe grounder in the fifth. Charles Chappelle had a double for Dalton, and McCullough singled for the other Dalton hit.
Dalton resumes Region 7-5A play tonight in a home game with Cartersville at 5:55.
