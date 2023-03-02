Coahulla Creek 5, Northwest Whitfield 4
A walk-off single from Liam Roche lifted Coahulla Creek (5-2) over Northwest Whitfield (4-4) 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Coahulla Creek went into the bottom of the sixth inning down 4-0. The Colts scored three in the sixth. After Fernando Hernandez singled to bring in Pedro SanMartin for the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, Roche belted the winner to send in Hernandez.
Hernandez and Roche each finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Connor Chastain brought in two runs.
Coahulla Creek's Julian Childs and Bailey Stroud combined on the mound, with Stroud pitching the final two innings and striking out five.
Gavin Nuckolls finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bruins. Sam Crossen went all the way on the mound for Northwest, striking out six.
The rivals play again tonight at 5:30 at Northwest.
Pickens 10, North Murray 0
North Murray (1-6) was shut out 10-0 on the road against Pickens (7-2) on Wednesday.
Pickens scored two runs in the second and eight in the third, and the game was called after five innings.
North Murray is back in action on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a road game with Fannin County.
