Coahulla Creek 13, Ridgeland 1
Julian Childs allowed one hit as Coahulla Creek (8-7) earned an easy Region 6-3A win Friday night with a 13-1 victory over Ridgeland (2-8).
Childs struck out six in his six innings of work. The game was called after six innings.
Luke Swiney hit a home run and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Peyton King was 2-for-4 with a double, and Isaiah Hernandez had two RBIs. Liam Roche had a double.
Coahulla Creek plays at Ridgeland at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Southeast Whitfield 5, Northwest Whitfield 3
Northwest Whitfield 16, Southeast Whitfield 2
Southeast Whitfield (1-18) defeated Northwest Whitfield (9-8) 5-3 in the first game of a Friday doubleheader for the Raiders’ first win this season, but the Bruins bounced back with a 16-2 win in the nightcap to take the three-game rivalry series.
Northwest had downed Southeast 9-1 in game one on Tuesday.
Southeast’s first win came when the Raiders belted back-to-back home runs and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab a lead.
Northwest led 3-0 after two innings, but Southeast battled back with a run apiece in the fourth and fifth to cut the deficit to one.
After an Alden Patterson single, Brady Ensley dinged a two-run homer. On the next at-bat, Brett Cole sent out a solo shot.
Johnny Vega, who pitched a complete game for the Raiders, held Northwest scoreless in the seventh to secure the win. Vega struck out eight and held Northwest off the board for the final five innings. Vega also had a triple.
For Northwest, Trent Hixson had a homer and Austin Cooley doubled.
In the second game, Northwest’s Gavin Morgan had two home runs and Gavin Nuckolls hit another as the Bruins left no doubt.
Eight runs in the fourth inning got Northwest to 16 and the game ended after five innings.
Morgan was 3-for-3 with seven total RBIs in game two, also doubling. Hank Scruggs finished 3-for-4 and Seth Riverman doubled.
Northwest begins another Region 7-4A series Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cedartown, while Southeast is at Sonoraville at the same time.
