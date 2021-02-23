High school baseball roundup: Southeast pulls away from North Murray; Northwest's Fisher holds Creek to one hit in win

Calhoun 18, Dalton 3
Dalton (2-2) fell in a home game Tuesday to Calhoun (4-2) 18-3.
The Catamounts gave up seven runs in the seventh inning. Caleb Nix was the bright spot for Dalton at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Christian Heritage 18, Gordon Central 5
Christian Heritage (3-0) blew past Gordon Central (0-2) on the road Tuesday 18-5.
Elian Bautista was 4-for-5 with six RBIs for the Lions, while Jeffson Locke was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Coahulla Creek 0
Cade Fisher allowed just one hit and struck out 16 in a 4-0 win for Northwest Whitfield (3-0) over Coahulla Creek (0-2) at home Tuesday.
Fisher also tallied an RBI, while Aiden Hosford brought in a run as well.
Southeast Whitfield 16, North Murray 8
Southeast Whitfield (4-0) scored eight runs in the sixth to pull away from North Murray (1-3) 16-8 at home on Tuesday.
The game was tied headed to the bottom of the eighth, when the Raiders poured it on.
Bryson Lofton and Cobey Patterson each finished with three RBIs for Southeast, while Daniel Skojac went 3-for-5 for North Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.