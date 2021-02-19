High school baseball roundup: Southeast's Lofton homers three times in 11-0 win

Christian Heritage 9, Murray County 4
Christian Heritage (2-0) defeated Murray County (1-1) 9-4 at home Friday.
The game was tied at 3 after the third inning, but a five-run fourth for the Lions opened up the lead.
Junior Castelo finished 2-for-3 for Christian Heritage, and Brennen Richards tallied two RBIs.
Murray County's Brannon Nuckolls had two RBIs.
Southeast Whitfield 11, Chattooga 0
Bryson Lofton belted three home runs as Southeast Whitfield (1-0) opened their regular-season schedule with an 11-0 road drubbing of Chattooga (0-2) Friday.
The Raiders added five runs in both the third and fifth innings, and the game was called after the fifth. Lofton totaled five RBIs and finished 4-for-4. Alden Patterson added three RBIs.
Southeast pitcher Johny Vega allowed just two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.