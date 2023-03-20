Christian Heritage 10, Mt. Zion 0
Evan Hood homered as Christian Heritage (6-8) breezed to a 10-0 win over Mt. Zion (6-6) on the road Monday night.
Jackson Locke and Luke Wagner each finished with two hits and a double. David Person drove in three runs, while Locke sent in three.
Wagner pitched five scoreless innings and struck out eight, while Aiden Caylor cleaned up the final inning.
Christian Heritage scored one run apiece in the first two innings before breaking through with four in the third. The Lions added three in the fifth, and Hood's solo home run capped the scoring in the sixth as the game was halted there.
The Lions host Bowdon at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
