Christian Heritage 7, Trion 6
Jackson Locke’s big night and Sam Wooten’s walk-off single lifted Christian Heritage (5-7) over Trion (6-2) 7-6 Monday night at home.
The teams went into the bottom of the seventh tied at six. Wooten knocked in Colson Lewis, who was running for Junior Castelo, to win the game and snap a five-game losing skid for the Lions. Locke, meanwhile, was the driving force behind the Lion offense. He finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Christian Heritage. Lane Doran was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
After Trion scored five runs in the top of the fifth to lead 6-4, the Lions knotted the game in the top of the fifth and didn’t allow another run.
Brennan Corn and Sawyer Corn combined on the mound for Christian Heritage. Brennan, a senior, pitched five innings and struck out four, and freshman Sawyer came in for two scoreless innings.
Christian Heritage and Trion meet for a second game in the series Wednesday at 5:30 in Trion.
Coahulla Creek 12, Southeast Whitfield 2
Senior day was a happy day on Saturday for Coahulla Creek (7-3), as the Colts cruised to a 12-2 home win over Southeast Whitfield (0-13).
Senior Bailey Stroud stood out at the plate. Stroud homered and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs while also pitching a complete six-inning win. He had seven strikeouts.
Julian Childs doubled and had an RBI. Keith Collins was 2-for-2, and Liam Roche was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The bright spot for Southeast was a two-RBI single in the fifth inning from Brady Ensley. That hit sent home Elijah Couch and Ethan Hampton. Brayden Lay finished 2-for-3.
Southeast hosts Heritage tonight at 5:30 for the first of a three-game Region 7-4A series. Coahulla Creek gets Heritage on Wednesday at 5:30 in the Generals’ break between games against Southeast.
