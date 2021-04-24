First team
Player of the Year - Franklin Almonte, senior Dalton High School (forward): 18.4 points per game; 16.7 rebounds per game; 2.3 assists per game; 3.3 blocks per game. 1,000 point career scorer. Finished with more than 1,000 career rebounds. All-Region 5-6A first team.
Jax Abernathy, freshman, Christian Heritage (guard): 20.4 points per game; 3.44 assists per game; 3 steals per game; 4 rebounds per game. Region 7-A Private player of the year.
Payton Baker, junior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 15 points per game; 10 rebounds per game. All-Region 7-4A team.
Haden Newport, senior, Murray County (guard/forward): 18.3 points per game; 8.9 rebounds per game; 3 assists per game. All-Region 6-3A first team. Led Murray County in scoring and rebounds in all four years of high school.
JaNyious Ross, senior, North Murray (guard): 18.8 points per game; 8.9 rebounds per game; 2.4 assists per game; 3 steals per game. All-Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
Nash Bingham, senior, Christian Heritage (guard): 13.1 points per game; 2.7 assists per game; 3.3 steals per game. All-Region 7-A Private honorable mention.
Ashton Blackwell, sophomore, Dalton (guard): 10.8 points per game; 5 assists per game; 3.5 rebounds per game. All-Region 5-6A third team.
Evan Lester, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 11 points per game; 8.1 rebounds per game; 3.1 steals per game. All-Region 7-A Private second team. 1,000 point career scorer.
Will Locke, junior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 13.3 points per game; 7.3 rebounds per game; All-Region 6-3A first team.
Cal Rich, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 15.7 points per game; 8.7 rebounds per game; 2 blocks per game. All-Region 7-4A team.
Third team
Chandler Jackson, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 10 points per game. 3 assists per game; All-Region 7-4A team.
Zundra Jackson, freshman, Christian Heritage (guard): 10 points per game; 4.1 assists per game; 3.8 steals per game. All-Region 7-A Private honorable mention.
Riley Mutter, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 10.1 points per game; 3 rebounds per game; All-Region 6-3A second team.
Brannon Nuckolls, senior, Murray County (forward): 11.1 points per game; 6.6 rebounds per game. All-Region 6-3A first team.
Carson Weaver, junior, Murray County (guard): 13.2 points per game; 3.8 rebounds per game; 2.2 assists per game; 2.4 steals per game. All-Region 6-3A second team.
Honorable mention
Dalton: Grayson Boyd, Karim Page, Sam Tidwell
Murray County: Ethan Jackson
North Murray: Ty Kendrick
Northwest Whitfield: Jack Brock
