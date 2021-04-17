First team
Player of the Year -- Katelyn Richards, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 14.6 points per game; 9 rebounds per game; 3 blocks per game. 1,000 point career scorer. All-Region 6-3A first team.
• McKenzie Brueckner, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 11 points per game; 4.2 rebounds per game. Knocked down 63 3-pointers. Set a school record with 10 3-pointers in a game. All-Region 7-4A first team.
• Faith Humphrey, senior, Christian Heritage (guard): 13 points per game; 3 assists per game; 3 steals per game. 1,000 point career scorer. All-Region 7-A Private first team.
• Mattie Nuckolls, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 17 points per game; 3.1 rebounds per game. All-Region 6-3A first team.
• Kenley Woods, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 10 points per game; 7 assists per game; 6 rebounds per game; 4 steals per game. All-Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
• Haddie Chambless, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 12 points per game; 9.5 rebounds per game. 1,000 point career scorer. All-Region 7-A Private second team.
• Ella Dotson, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 12.3 points per game; 2.3 rebounds per game. All-Region 6-3A second team.
• Tenley Gladson, senior, North Murray (guard): 14.1 points per game; 3.3 steals per game. All-Region 6-3A second team.
• Grace Ridley, freshman, Dalton (forward): 12 points per game; 12 rebounds per game; 1 steal per game; 2 blocks per game. All-Region 5-6A third team.
• Ema Turner, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 7 points per game; 6 assists per game; 3 steals per game. All-Region 6-3A first team.
Third team
• Emma Allen, junior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 10 points per game; 7.7 rebounds per game; 2.2 assists per game. All-Region 7-4A.
• Whitley Chumley, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 8.4 points per game; 4.1 assists per game; 2.3 steals per game. All-Region 7-4A.
• Jillian Poe, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 13 points per game; 4 rebounds per game. Had 69 3-pointers. All-Region 6-3A second team.
• Madison Powell, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 5 points per game; 11 rebounds per game; 1 steal per game.
• Taylor Thompson, junior, Dalton (guard): 3 points per game; 5 rebounds per game; 2 steals per game. All-Region 5-6A third team.
Honorable Mention
Christian Heritage: Mary Kate Humphrey, Emily Idom
Dalton: Gracie Shaw, Areianna Johnson
North Murray: Lauren Davis
Northwest Whitfield: Autumn Wiley
Southeast Whitfield: Lisette Gomez
