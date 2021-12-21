High school basketball: Abernathy drops 53 points in Christian Heritage win over Hamilton Heights

Daniel Mayes/Daily Citizen-News

Christian Heritage School's Jax Abernathy dribbles in a November game against Cass.

With the weather turning cold outside Christian Heritage School's gym, Jax Abernathy was on fire inside of it Tuesday night.

Abernathy dropped 53 points as Christian Heritage (8-2) knocked off visitors from Chattanooga's Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (4-5) 73-70 Tuesday.

The sophomore guard scored from all levels of the floor.

He nailed 8 of 10 3-pointers. He hit on 11 of 13 shots from inside the arc. He connected on 7 of 9 free throws.

The returning Region 7-A Private player of the year's 19 of 23 shooting clip was good for a blistering 82.6%.

Abernathy didn't leave many points for his teammates, but Zundra Jackson scored nine in the Lions' win over Hamilton Heights, which has players with offers from Division I basketball programs.

The Lions next play Woodland at home on Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

