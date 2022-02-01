High school basketball: Anderson hits 8 3-pointers as Northwest boys win ninth straight; Murray girls beat region foe Ringgold

Boys
Adairsville 58, Coahulla Creek 48
Coahulla Creek (12-9) fell at home to Adairsville (12-9) Tuesday night.
Will Locke led the way for the Colts with 14, while Mario Edwards scored 13 and Lucas Mulkey put in 12 points.
The Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Alexander 69, Dalton 26
Alexander (18-2) proved too much to handle for Dalton (1-20) Tuesday night, knocking off the Catamounts 69-26 in Dalton.
Dalton plays Carrollton on the road at 7:30 Friday night.
Christian Heritage 59, Mount Paran Christian 44
Christian Heritage (17-4) downed Mount Paran Christian (4-15) 59-44 at home on Tuesday.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 24 points. Zundra Jackson had seven points, nine assists and eight steals, while Braden Koneman had 10 points and Cash Hare scored nine and grabbed 13 boards.
The Lions play Walker in Marietta Friday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 81, Pickens 57
Will Anderson scorched the nets for eight 3-pointers as Northwest Whitfield (19-3) ran its win streak to nine games with an 81-57 win over Pickens (10-13) at home on Tuesday.
The Bruins had a huge first quarter and led 30-11 after the first frame. Anderson nailed four of his triples in the first quarter and finished with 25 points.
Payton Baker scored 21 for the Bruins, while Collin Hall scored 14.
Northwest plays at Ringgold's Heritage Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Ringgold 60, Murray County 35
Murray County (11-10) fell at Ringgold (7-16) 60-35 on Tuesday.
After the first quarter ended with a 13-11 Ringgold lead, the Tigers outscored the Indians 38-17 in the second and third quarter.
Murray hosts Adairsville at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Southeast Whitfield 50, Heritage 45
Southeast Whitfield (9-13) grabbed a 50-45 win at home over Heritage (9-11) Tuesday night.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Job Willis had 10 points and seven rebounds and Victor Arrellin had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Southeast plays at Ridgeland Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 51, Adairsville 46
Coahulla Creek (9-13) picked up a 51-46 Region 6-3A win at home over Adairsville (10-11) Tuesday.
Brinkley Reed scored 31 for the Lady Colts, her eighth 30-point game of the season. Aubree Langley scored 10.
The Lady Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dalton 52, Alexander 34
Dalton (18-4) defeated Alexander (3-15) 52-34 at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts ran their Region 5-6A record to 11-2, with both of those losses coming against Rome.
Dalton plays at Carrollton Friday night at 6 p.m.
Murray County 63, Ringgold 55
Murray County (17-4) got by Ringgold (17-6) 63-55 on the road Tuesday night.
An 18-7 advantage in the second quarter helped Murray County build a 35-28 halftime lead.
Mattie Nuckolls hit five 3-pointers on her way to 25 points. Ella Dotson had 17 points, while Natalie O'Neal had six points and four blocks.
The Lady Indians host Adairsville Friday at 7 p.m.
Pickens 39, Northwest Whitfield 31
Northwest Whitfield (15-8) couldn't topple Pickens (19-2) Tuesday night at home.
Pickens ran its win streak to 17 straight by holding off Northwest.
Kennedy Baker led the Lady Bruins with 11 points.
Northwest plays at Ringgold's Heritage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
