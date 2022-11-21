Boys
Christian Heritage 68, Woodland 29
Christian Heritage (1-0) opened its season with an easy win over Woodland (1-2).
The Lions led 35-11 at halftime and cruised to a 68-29 win at home.
Jax Abernathy had 18 points and four assists, while Isaac Plavich hit five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points and five steals. Braden Koneman scored nine.
Christian Heritage next plays Alabama’s North Sand Mountain on Nov. 29 at home at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 68, Coahulla Creek 50
Southeast Whitfield (1-0) began its season with a 68-50 win over Coahulla Creek (0-1) Saturday at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville.
After taking a 24-20 advantage at half, Southeast pulled away in the third quarter.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Brayden Miles scored 12, Skyler Pulliam scored 11 and Coy Jones had 10.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 54, Dade County 27
Coahulla Creek (1-0) raced past Dade County 54-27 Saturday in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville.
Brinkley Reed scored 15 to lead the Lady Colts, and Shea Poe had 11.
Coahulla Creek plays Signal Mountain today at 1 p.m. in the tournament.
Dalton 52, Etowah 50
Dalton (2-0) knocked off Etowah (0-3) 52-50 Monday night as part of a tournament at North Forsyth High School in Cumming.
The Lady Catamounts outscored Etowah 21-13 in the fourth quarter to steal the win.
Gracie Ridley scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Dalton, while Kemara Washington and Emma Hefner both scored nine. Taylor Chesser added seven.
Northwest Whitfield 65, Murray County 59
Murray County 54, East Hamilton 45
Northwest Whitfield (1-0) downed Murray County (1-1) 65-59 Saturday in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic in Rossville.
Murray County led 38-32 at halftime, but a big third quarter helped the Lady Bruins race to the advantage.
Kennedy Baker scored 23 points for Northwest, while Sloan Pender had 13 points and Lindsey Harris had 10.
Ella Dotson’s 12 points led the Lady Indians, and Bayleigh Winkler scored 11.
Murray County followed the Northwest game by knocking off East Hamilton (1-2) in the event Monday afternoon.
Skyler Mahoney led the Lady Indians against East Hamilton with 14, while Dotson scored 13 and Winkler had 11.
Woodland 45, Christian Heritage 44
A basket in the final 10 seconds of play lifted Woodland (1-2) over Christian Heritage (1-1) Monday night.
The Lady Lions led 44-43 before a driving layup from Woodland gave the visiting team the lead.
Christian Heritage had a chance to tie or take the lead at the free throw line with under one second left, but couldn’t convert.
The Lady Lions narrowly missed on a 2-0 start after the program finished last season without a win. Christian Heritage, under first-year head coach Greg Phillips, broke the program’s losing streak with a 53-43 win over Red Bank on Saturday.
