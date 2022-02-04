High school basketball: Big night for Southeast's Rich sees him hit game-winner after reaching 1,000 point and 500 rebound milestones; Lady Raiders pick up first win

Boys
Carrollton 52, Dalton 42
Dalton (1-21) lost to Carrollton (14-11) 52-42 on the road Friday night.
Chaz Ramsey led the Catamounts with 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Dalton hosts Northwest Whitfield at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 58, Coahulla Creek 55
Coahulla Creek (12-10) fell short at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (19-1) 58-55 on Friday.
Lucas Mulkey scored 23 for the Colts, while Mario Edwards added 12 points.
Coahulla Creek hosts LaFayette at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest Whitfield 78, Heritage 44
Northwest Whitfield (20-3) downed Heritage (9-12) 78-44 on the road Friday for the Bruins' tenth straight victory.
Will Anderson scored 26 on seven 3-pointers, while Tytus Ramsey scored 15 and Payton Baker put up 14 points.
Northwest plays Dalton Tuesday night at 8:30.
Southeast Whitfield 62, Ridgeland 61
With just three seconds left in a tie game, Cal Rich received a full-court pass, got fouled and knocked down a free throw to lift Southeast Whitfield (10-13) over Ridgeland (7-15) 62-61 on the road on Friday.
Rich, a junior who scored 20 points Friday, reached 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his career during the game.
Matthew Brock, who threw the long pass to Rich before the game-winning free throws, scored nine, while Victor Arrellin scored seven.
Southeast plays at Pickens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Walker 71, Christian Heritage 65
Christian Heritage (17-5) dropped a game 71-65 in overtime game at Marietta's Walker (17-6) Friday night.
The Lions were outscored 12-6 in overtime after regulation ended with a tie at 59.
Jax Abernathy scored 26 to lead the Lions. Cash Hare had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Zundra Jackson added 11 points.
Christian Heritage plays in a road game against North Cobb Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Carrollton 63, Dalton 43
Dalton (18-5) fell to Carrollton (21-4) 63-43 in a Region 5-6A showdown on the road on Friday night.
Both teams came in with just two losses in region play, with Dalton taking the earlier matchup.
Carrollton seized a 28-16 halftime lead to take control of the game.
The Lady Cats look to bounce back on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Northwest Whitfield.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 64, Coahulla Creek 44
Coahulla Creek (9-15) dropped a road contest at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (22-1) 64-44 Friday night.
Brinkley Reed scored 17 for Coahulla Creek. Shea Poe had seven points, added 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
The Lady Colts host LaFayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 62, Adairsville 38
Murray County (18-4) ran past Adairsville (10-12) 62-38 at home on Friday.
Ella Dotson knocked down seven 3-pointers for the Lady Indians.
Murray plays at Sonoraville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage 33
Northwest Whitfield (16-8) got past Ringgold's Heritage (15-7) on the road on Friday, 49-33.
Emma Allen led the Lady Bruins with 18 points, while Autumn Wiley put in 15 points.
The Lady Bruins end their regular season schedule on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a game at Dalton.
Sonoraville 40, North Murray 37
North Murray (5-17) fell just short of visiting Sonoraville (10-12) 40-37 on Friday.
Sonoraville outscored the Lady Mountaineers 12-7 in the fourth quarter to steal the three-point win.
North Murray travels to Rockmart on Tuesday for a game at 6 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 46
Southeast Whitfield (1-21) earned its first victory of the season Friday night with a 47-46 victory over Ridgeland (4-18) on the road.
Trinity Burse and Avery Woodson both scored 11 to help lead the Lady Raiders to victory. Ayleen Huerta added 10 points for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast plays at Pickens on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
