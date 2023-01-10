Boys
Coahulla Creek 70, Ridgeland 49
Coahulla Creek (3-11) broke a seven-game losing streak in dominating fashion Tuesday night, as the Colts raced past Ridgeland (5-11) 70-49 at home.
The Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Dalton 51, Cartersville 49
A go-ahead 3-pointer by Chaz Ramsey with just six seconds remaining lifted Dalton (11-1) over Cartersville (6-7) 51-49 on the road on Tuesday.
Dalton led 35-32 after three quarters, but Cartersville scored a basket with under a minute left to take a 49-48 lead.
Ramsey hoisted a shot from the left wing to put Dalton ahead, and a desperation heave from Cartersville was no good.
Kobi Cooper and Drew Snyder both scored 10 to lead Dalton, and Eli Burt and RJ Storey both had nine. Ramsey battled foul trouble to end with eight.
The win came in the Region 7-5A opener for the Catamounts.
Dalton plays Hiram on Friday night at 7:30.
Murray County 77, Fannin County 44
Murray County (6-9) blasted past Fannin County (2-14) 77-44 at home Tuesday.
The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Indians.
The Indians head across town to play North Murray Friday night at 8:30.
Northwest Whitfield 76, Southeast Whitfield 67
Northwest Whitfield (10-3) used a big second quarter to grab a lead over Southeast Whitfield (5-7), and the Bruins held on from there for a 76-67 home win on Tuesday night.
After a Samuel Harper putback for Southeast as time expired in the first knotted the game at 12 entering the second quarter, the Bruins went to work.
Starting Southeast guards Brayden Miles and Matthew Brock each picked up two fouls in the first half, and the Bruins took advantage of their absence, stealing and fast-breaking to a 38-26 halftime lead.
The Bruins came out hot in the third and pushed the advantage to 20 in the period before Southeast began to claw back.
The Raiders cut the deficit to 53-44 by the end of the third quarter in the physical game that saw 51 fouls called and four technical fouls.
Dakota Blackwell led Northwest with 19 points, while Caden Ramsey scored 13 and Ken Ken Douglas had 10.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 18, while Miles added 15 and Brock scored 14.
Northwest plays Heritage on the road on Friday at 8:30 p.m., while Southeast hosts Central-Carrollton at the same time.
North Murray 58, Rockmart 55
North Murray (12-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season to take down Rockmart (8-7) 58-55 on the road on Tuesday.
Zavon McDade led the Mountaineers with 17 points, while Nate Rivera had nine and J.D. Ellis scored eight.
The Mountaineers face off with cross-town rival Murray County at home Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Cartersville 59, Dalton 55
Dalton (9-4) suffered a setback at Cartersville (9-3) Tuesday night, dropping 59-55.
Dalton trimmed a 30-23 halftime deficit to one by the end of the third quarter, but the Catamounts couldn’t overtake Cartersville.
The game was tied at 55 with less than a minute left before Cartersville hit a go-ahead bucket.
The Lady Cats plays at Hiram at 6 p.m. Friday.
Coahulla Creek 74, Ridgeland 34
Coahulla Creek (9-6) earned a dominating 74-34 win at home over Ridgeland (6-10) Tuesday night.
Shea Poe led the Lady Colts with 21 points, while Karis Hurt scored 11, Presley Denton scored nine and Aubree Langley had nine.
The Lady Colts play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 46, Fannin County 41
Murray County (11-4) slipped past Fannin County (12-5) 46-41 at home on Tuesday.
The win puts the Lady Indians at 5-0 in Region 7-2A action and handed Fannin its first region defeat of the year.
Murray travels across the county to play North Murray at 7 p.m. Friday.
Northwest Whitfield 55, Southeast Whitfield 25
Northwest Whitfield (7-7) shut down cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield (2-9) 55-25 at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins led 26-12 at halftime, and a spurt of 3-pointers, including three by Sloan Pender, in the third quarter, helped Northwest pull further away.
The Lady Bruins led 42-16 after the third.
Pender’s trio of 3-pointers led her to 11 points, while Beckley Manning led the Lady Bruins with 15. Kennedy Baker matched Pender with 11, and Lindsey Harris scored nine.
Trinity Burse paced the Lady Raiders with 10 points.
The Lady Raiders host Central-Carrollton on Friday night at 7, while Northwest plays at Heritage at the same time.
North Murray 48, Rockmart 34
North Murray (11-4) downed Rockmart (4-11) 48-34 on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mountaineers led 29-12 at half and grabbed the victory despite being outscored 22-19 in the second half.
North Murray hosts rival Murray County Friday night at 7.
