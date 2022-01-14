High school basketball: Broken water main at Dalton High doesn't rain on Lady Cats' parade of wins; Baker scores 27 to lead Northwest boys over Sonoraville

Boys
Christian Heritage 57, Mount Paran Christian 51
Christian Heritage (12-3) downed Region 7-A Private opponent Mount Paran Christian (3-10) 57-51 in Kennesaw Friday night.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 20 points, Cash Hare scored 12 and Christian Thomas contributed 11 points.
The Lions host Excel Christian Monday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 64, Ringgold 42
Coahulla Creek (10-6) earned a Region 6-3A win over Ringgold (5-13) 64-42 at home Friday night.
The Colts host Northwest Whitfield today at 4:30 p.m.
LaFayette 54, North Murray 44
North Murray (6-12) dropped a road game at undefeated Region 6-3A opponent LaFayette (16-0) 54-44 Friday night.
The Mountaineers trailed 27-18 at halftime.
North Murray hosts Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 71, Murray County 63
Murray County (10-7) gave Region 6-3A power Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (15-1) a scare, but couldn't pull off the road upset Friday in a 71-63 loss.
The Indians trailed 36-32 at halftime.
Murray hosts LaFayette Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 75, Sonoraville 68
Payton Baker scored 27 to lead Northwest Whitfield (13-3) past Sonoraville (4-12) 75-68 on the road Friday night.
Will Anderson and Tytus Ramsey both scored 13 for the Bruins.
The Bruins play at Coahulla Creek today at 4:30 p.m.
Paulding County 73, Dalton 61
Dalton (0-13) dropped a home Region 5-6A tilt 73-61 against Paulding County (12-6) Friday night.
The game was played in the gym at Dalton Junior High School due to a break in the main water line at the high school earlier Friday.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 22. Drew Snyder scored 14.
The Catamounts host Calhoun at the junior high school tonight at 6:30.
Pickens 64, Southeast Whitfield 51
Southeast Whitfield (6-10) fell in a home game to Pickens (9-9) Friday night 64-51.
The Raiders were within three points late in the fourth quarter, but Pickens began to pull away as Southeast was forced to foul.
Cal Rich scored 28 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Southeast, while Matthew Brock scored nine and swiped four steals.
Southeast plays in Blue Ridge against Fannin County today at 4 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 67, Paulding County 32
Dalton (12-2) didn't let a last-minute change in venue stop its winning streak. The Lady Catamounts, playing at the gym at Dalton Junior High School due to a break in the main water line at the high school earlier Friday, downed Paulding County (4-14) 67-32 Friday to run its win streak to 10 games.
Gracie Ridley scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Dalton.
Dalton is 12-2 and 7-1 in Region 5-6A play.
The Lady Cats are back at it again today, again at the junior high school, against Calhoun at 5 p.m.
LaFayette 43, North Murray 42
LaFayette (7-8) sank a buzzer-beating shot to knock off North Murray (5-12) in a game at LaFayette 43-42 Friday night.
North Murray led LaFayette 21-18 at half.
The Lady Mountaineers host Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56, Murray County 50
Murray County (13-4) fell just short of handing Region 6-3A foe Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (17-0) its first loss in a road game Friday night, falling 56-50.
The Lady Indians led 26-21 at halftime.
It's the second loss for Murray against undefeated LFO this season, the first a 60-55 defeat. Those are the only two region losses for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians look to regroup Tuesday with a home game against LaFayette at 6 p.m.
Mount Paran Christian 70, Christian Heritage 9
Christian Heritage (0-11) fell in a road contest at Kennesaw's Mount Paran Christian (12-3) 70-9 Friday night.
The Lady Lions host Walker Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pickens 75, Southeast Whitfield 18
Southeast Whitfield (0-16) dropped a home Region 7-4A game to Pickens (14-2) 75-18 Friday night.
With the win, Pickens ran its win streak to 12 games.
Southeast's next game is at against Northwest on Friday at 7 p.m.
Ringgold 57, Coahulla Creek 48
Coahulla Creek (6-10) came up short in a home game 57-48 Friday against Region 6-3A foe Ringgold (13-4).
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 22 points.
The Lady Colts plays Northwest Whitfield today at home at 3 p.m.
