Boys
Gilmer 66, Southeast Whitfield 63
Despite Cal Rich’s huge game, Southeast Whitfield (10-10) came up short 66-63 on the road against Gilmer (14-7) on Saturday.
Rich, who reached the 1,500 career points plateau against Northwest Whitfield on Friday, scored 29 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and swatted six shots.
Brayden Miles scored 15 for Southeast and Coy Jones added nine.
The Raiders resume Region 7-4A play tonight at 7:30.
Northwest Whitfield 68, Dalton 62
Northwest Whitfield (13-8) outscored Dalton (13-7) 8-2 in overtime on Saturday to hand its rival a 68-62 defeat.
The teams entered overtime deadlocked at 60 points.
Dalton made a small second half comeback to send the game into overtime.
The Bruins led 18-14 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime.
Dalton had the game tied at 47 by the end of the third quarter, and each team scored 13 in the fourth.
Sharpshooting Gabe Perez led the way for Northwest with 21 points while making seven 3-pointers and adding five rebounds. Caden Ramsey had 13 points and 10 boards. Dakota Blackwell and Ken Ken Douglas each scored 11.
Chaz Ramsey and Jay Anderson both scored 15 to lead Dalton, while RJ Storey added nine.
The game sends Dalton to a fifth straight defeat and also avenges a loss to Dalton by Northwest earlier this season. The Catamounts knocked off Northwest 75-65 in Tunnel Hill in December in the midst of a nine-game win streak to start the year.
Dalton looks to end the losing skid tonight at 7:30 against Cartersville, while the Bruins will try for a region win tonight against Heritage at the same time.
Girls
Dalton 64, Northwest Whitfield 48
Dalton (15-6) pulled away in the fourth quarter to get past rival Northwest Whitfield (13-8) at home on Saturday.
The Lady Catamounts led 41-38 after three quarters and outscored Northwest 23-10 in the final period.
BB Bates led Dalton with 18 points. Gracie Ridley scored 11, pulled down seven rebounds and grabbed six steals. Emma Hefner provided nine points and four steals.
Ridley was also honored for reaching the 1,000 career point milestone. The junior reached 1,000 in a game earlier this month.
Beckley Manning scored 10 to pace the Lady Bruins. Kennedy Baker and Callie White both had eight points.
Dalton hosts Cartersville tonight at 6, while Northwest gets Heritage at home at the same time.
