Boys
Christian Heritage 71, Heirway Christian 48
Christian Heritage (3-0) knocked off visiting Heirway Christian (3-5) 71-48 at home Friday night.
Jax Abernathy scored 32 points and had seven steals. Cash Hare had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Dontae Crowder had 13 points and 10 boards.
The Lions play Heritage on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 54, Bremen 34
Coahulla Creek (1-3) got its first win of the season with a 54-34 victory over Bremen (0-3) at home Friday night.
Carter Quarles led the Colts with 16 points and Chase Ward added 12.
Creek hosts LaFayette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dalton 53, Heritage 44
After winning just once last season, Dalton is 2-0.
Dalton (2-0) pulled away after halftime to down Heritage (3-2) 53-44 on the road Friday.
The Catamounts led 23-22 at half and 40-34 after the third quarter.
Chaz Ramsey scored 21 for Dalton, while Eli Burt and Drew Snyder had 10. RJ Storey scored eight.
Dalton is set to host Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 72, Murray County 66
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) withstood a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Murray County (0-4) in Chatsworth Friday night to hold off the Indians 72-66 and stay unbeaten on the year.
The Bruins led 41-24 at halftime and by as much as 20 in the second half but went cold in the fourth. Northwest scored eight points in the fourth, and Murray came charging back.
The Indians cut the score down to as little as four with a 3-pointer with just 19 seconds left. The Bruins put together enough offense to hold off the rally.
Caden Ramsey led Northwest by scoring 16 points, and he also pulled down 10 rebounds and scored a crucial basket to halt a Murray run late in the fourth. Gabe Perez scored 12, Gage Voyles had nine and Ken Ken Douglas put in nine.
Landon Bennett, Braxton Vineyard, Parker Hawkins and Avery Jones all had 13 for Murray.
It’s the second time Northwest has beaten Murray County already this season, the first an 81-73 win on Nov. 19.
Northwest travels to play Cartersville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Murray will host Model at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
North Murray 70, Southeast Whitfield 57
Southeast Whitfield (2-3) dropped a home game to North Murray (4-0) 70-57 Friday night.
The first quarter ended with the score tied at 16 before the Mountaineers rattled off 10 straight points to start the second. North Murray led 30-25 at half and pulled out to a 50-38 score after three quarters.
Southeast plays at Dalton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while North Murray will play at Hixson on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 60, Bremen 37
Coahulla Creek (4-0) stayed unbeaten on the year with a 60-37 win over visiting Bremen (2-1) Friday night.
Brinkley Reed scored 15 to lead the Lady Colts, and Annie Reed added 13.
Creek will host LaFayette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 59, Heritage 36
Dalton (2-2) knocked off Heritage (1-4) 59-36 on the road Friday night.
Emma Hefner scored 19 to lead the Lady Catamounts, while Gracie Ridley scored 18 and Kemara Washington had eight. Ridley also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Dalton travels to play Northwest Whitfield on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Murray County 48, Northwest Whitfield 45
Murray County (3-1) avenged a loss earlier this season when the Lady Indians knocked off Northwest Whitfield (3-2) 48-45 at home on Friday night.
After the third quarter ended with the two teams tied at 35, the hosts grabbed a fourth quarter lead and held off a late comeback attempt.
The first game between the two teams was a 65-50 Northwest win on Nov. 19, the season-opener for both teams.
Murray County’s Bayleigh Winkler scored nine of her 11 points in the critical fourth quarter. Ella Dotson led the Lady Indians with 12, and Kiersten Hixson scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds.
Kennedy Baker and Sloan Pender both scored 10 for Northwest.
Northwest will play at Cartersville on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Murray will next play Model at home on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
North Murray 42, Southeast Whitfield 14
North Murray (4-2) took care of Southeast Whitfield (1-3) on the road Friday night, winning 42-14.
Southeast plays at Christian Heritage Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.