Boys
North Cobb Christian 66, Christian Heritage 56
Despite homecourt advantage, top-seeded Christian Heritage (19-6) came up short in the Region 7-A Private championship game 66-56 against second-seeded North Cobb Christian (17-7) Saturday.
The Lions couldn't repeat as region champs after taking the region title last year.
Jax Abernathy scored 21 points and added six rebounds for Christian Heritage, while Zundra Jackson scored 12 and dished five assists.
The Lions are the second seed in the region for the Class A-Private playoffs, and open at home Tuesday against Region 5's Mount Vernon.
Girls
East Paulding 53, Dalton 30
Dalton (21-7) dropped the Region 5-6A third place game 53-30 to East Paulding (17-12) at the region tournament in Douglasville Saturday.
The Lady Catamounts swept both regular season games against East Paulding this season. The loss puts Dalton, which possessed second place in the region for much of the regular season, as the fourth seed in the region for the state playoffs.
The Lady Catamounts travel to Woodstock in the first round to play River Ridge, which is the Region 7-6A champion with a 26-1 record.
