Boys
Christian Heritage 74, North Cobb Christian 58
Christian Heritage (18-5) wrapped up the top seed in Region 7-A Private with a 74-58 win over North Cobb Christian (14-7) on the road in its regular season finale on Tuesday.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 24 points, while Zundra Jackson added 15 points and five steals. Braden Koneman had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Cash Hare and Christian Thomas added 10 points apiece.
Christian Heritage hosts the Region 7-A Private tournament beginning next week.
LaFayette 66, Coahulla Creek 47
Coahulla Creek (12-11) couldn’t keep pace with undefeated LaFayette (22-0) at home on Tuesday, falling 66-47.
The Ramblers took control with a 21-8 first quarter. Will Locke led the Colts with 16 points, while Aiden Patterson scored 11.
The Colts play Murray County at home on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Murray County 76, Sonoraville 73
Murray County (12-11) snapped a three-game losing skid with a 76-73 road win at Sonoraville (5-18) on Tuesday.
Murray had lost six of its previous seven games before Tuesday’s win.
Caleb Hooker led the Indians to the win with 19 points, while Carson Weaver went for 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Avery Jones added 10 points, while Tad Stone scored nine.
Murray plays on the road against Coahulla Creek Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Pickens 65, Southeast Whitfield 60
Southeast Whitfield (10-14) dropped a 65-60 decision on the road against Pickens Tuesday.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 25 points, while Job Willis scored 12 and Brayden Miles contributed 10 points.
Southeast closes out its regular season with a 7:30 p.m. game at Dalton on Thursday.
Rockmart 57, North Murray 44
North Murray (7-17) fell 57-44 in a road contest at Rockmart (17-8) Tuesday.
The Mountaineers conclude their regular season with a Friday game at Adairsville at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 55, LaFayette 41
Coahulla Creek (10-14) downed LaFayette (9-12) 55-41 at home on Tuesday.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 23, while Aubree Langley put in 12 points and Shea Poe scored nine.
Creek hosts Murray County Friday at 7 p.m.
North Cobb Christian 65, Christian Heritage 34
Christian Heritage (0-17) dropped its final regular season game on Tuesday, falling to North Cobb Christian (11-10) 65-34.
The Lady Lions play in the Region 7-A Private tournament next week.
North Murray 58, Rockmart 48
North Murray (6-16) picked up a road win at Rockmart (10-15) 58-48 on Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers broke a six-game losing streak with the win.
North Murray plays at Adairsville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pickens 59, Southeast Whitfield 7
Southeast Whitfield (1-22) was downed 59-7 on the road against Pickens (21-2) on Tuesday.
It was the 19th consecutive victory for Pickens.
The Lady Raiders play at Dalton Thursday at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 50, Murray County 49
Sonoraville (11-12) edged by Murray County (18-5) 50-49 on Tuesday night.
Murray outscored host Sonoraville 20-13 in the fourth, but couldn’t grab the win.
The Lady Indians play on the road against Coahulla Creek Friday night at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.