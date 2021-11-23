High school basketball: Christian Heritage boys, Northwest boys and girls pick up wins in Thanksgiving tourneys

Boys
Christian Heritage 67, Collegedale 49
Christian Heritage (2-1) bounced back for a 67-49 win over Collegedale Academy (0-3) in a tournament at Chattanooga Christian School on Tuesday.
The Lions fell to Boyd Buchanan in the tournament on Monday.
Jax Abernathy put up 34 points while adding six rebounds and four steals. Braden Koneman knocked down four 3-pointers and had 15 points. Zundra Jackson tallied eight points and eight assists.
Northwest Whitfield 58, Signal Mountain 38
Northwest Whitfield (2-0) used a strong opening quarter to gain a lead, then put away Signal Mountain (0-3) 58-38 Tuesday in a Thanksgiving tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville.
The Bruins jumped out to a 21-12 advantage after the first and never relented the lead, even as Signal Mountain outscored the Bruins 12-6 in the fourth to cut the eventual final margin to 20.
Payton Baker led the way for Northwest with 18 points, with 16 coming in the third quarter. Will Anderson hit three first-half 3-pointers and scored 11. Tytus Ramsey chipped in nine points.
Andrew Matukewicz scored 10 to lead Signal Mountain.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 54, Signal Mountain 34
Northwest Whitfield (1-1) got its first win of the season with a 54-34 win over Signal Mountain (0-3) Tuesday in a Thanksgiving tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville.
The Lady Bruins responded from dropping a game to Ringgold in the tournament on Saturday with a convincing win Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins trailed 11-9 after the first, then outscored Signal Mountain 19-10 in the second to take a lead into halftime.
Autumn Wiley led Northwest with 11 points, while Whitley Chumley scored 10. Emma Hayes hit three 3-pointers to score nine. Carlee Lowry, Cassidy Pawson and Baylee Roberson each scored six to tie for the Signal Mountain lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.