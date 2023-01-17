Boys
Christian Heritage 62, Tyner 55
Christian Heritage (16-0) downed Tyner Academy (10-3) 62-55 Tuesday night.
Jax Abernathy piled up 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cash Hare had 12 points and eight boards.
The 16 straight wins for Christian Heritage to start the season are the most for the Lions since the 2017-18 squad started 17-0.
The Lions host Social Circle Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 60, Bremen 49
Coahulla Creek (4-13) downed Bremen (2-12) 60-49 on the road Tuesday.
The Colts play at LaFayette Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Dalton 65, Woodland 60
Dalton (13-2) held on for a 65-60 victory over Woodland (2-16) at home Tuesday.
Chaz Ramsey poured in 22 points for the Catamounts, while Drew Snyder scored 18 and RJ Storey scored 11.
Dalton plays Cass Friday at 8:30 p.m. on the road.
Model 70, Murray County 47
Model (13-3) dropped Murray County (7-10) 70-47 Tuesday.
Murray County was led by Vineyard’s 12 points.
The Indians host Gordon Central Friday at 8:30 p.m.
North Murray 65, Haralson County 63
North Murray (14-2) survived Haralson County (7-9) 65-63 Tuesday on the road.
The Mountaineers outscored Haralson 27-12 in the fourth quarter to steal the win.
Skyler Williams scored 19 for the ‘Neers, while Judson Petty scored 12 and Isaiah Morrison had 10.
North Murray plays at Fannin County Friday night at 8:30.
Southeast Whitfield 45, Heritage 42
Southeast Whitfield (7-8) edged Heritage (7-10) 45-42 Tuesday at home.
Cal Rich had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Matthew Brock scored 10.
The Raiders, now at 3-1 in Region 7-4A play, face Cedartown on the road Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Armuchee 61, Dalton Academy 10
Dalton Academy (0-17) dropped a road game 61-10 to Armuchee Tuesday.
The Lady Pumas host Trion Friday at 6 p.m.
Bremen 54, Coahulla Creek 43
Despite Shea Poe’s 21 points, Coahulla Creek (9-9) dropped a road game at Bremen (11-5) 54-43 Tuesday night.
Poe scored nearly half of Coahulla Creek’s points with 21, and Brinkley Reed added 11.
The Lady Colts play at LaFayette Friday night at 7.
Dalton 61, Woodland 22
Dalton (11-5) blasted Woodland (2-15) 61-22 at home Tuesday.
Emma Hefner had 16 points for Dalton, while Gracie Ridley scored 13, grabbed seven rebounds, dished six assists and swiped four steals.
The Lady Cats play Cass on the road Friday at 6 p.m.
Heritage 51, Southeast Whitfield 29
Southeast Whitfield (2-12) fell in a home game against Heritage (8-9) 51-29 on Tuesday.
Miracle Godoy scored 12 for Southeast and Johanna Ortiz put in 10.
The Lady Raiders play at Cedartown Friday night at 7.
Murray County 59, Model 49
Murray County (13-4) outscored Model (9-6) 16-6 in an overtime period to take a 59-49 road win Tuesday night.
Murray County led 20-7 early in the second quarter and held a 23-14 advantage at half, but Model rallied to tie the game at 43 at the end of regulation.
Bayleigh Winkler and Mattie Nuckolls led Murray with 15 points each, while Kiersten Hixson had 11 and Ella Dotson scored nine.
The Lady Indians host Gordon Central Friday night at 6.
Northwest Whitfield 44, Sonoraville 42
Northwest Whitfield (10-7) squeaked by Sonoraville (16-3) at home Tuesday night 44-42.
The visitors outscored the Lady Bruins 11-8 in the final quarter, but Northwest survived with the win.
Kennedy Baker led the way for Northwest with 17 points. Mia Triana scored nine and Lindsey Harris had seven.
The Lady Bruins play at Central-Carrollton on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.