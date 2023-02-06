Boys
Gilmer 82, Southeast Whitfield 68
Southeast Whitfield (10-13) dropped a game Saturday at home against Gilmer (16-8) 82-68.
The Raiders have one regular season game left, a Region 7-4A contest tonight at home at 7:30 against Cedartown.
Southeast then moves on to the Region 7-4A tournament.
Greenforest Christian 74, Christian Heritage 66
It took until the last game of the regular season — and against a state power — for Christian Heritage to finally take its first loss of the year.
Christian Heritage (21-1) fell 74-66 on the road Saturday to the top-ranked team in the state and the defending state champs, Greenforest Christian (15-8).
The Lions trailed by two points with just two minutes to play, but couldn't overcome the Region 7-A Division 2 foe late.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 34 points. Braden Koneman added 13 and Cash Hare scored eight.
The game handed Greenforest, which ended the season 6-0 in the region, the top seed for the Region 7-A Division 2 tournament. The Lions will have to play the tourney at Greenforest's campus in Decatur despite winning all but one game on the season.
Christian Heritage plays in the tournament's semifinals on Saturday.
North Murray 77, Gordon Central 55
North Murray (20-2) downed Gordon Central (10-12) 77-55 on the road Saturday in a make-up game for a game that was called off earlier in the year due to an on-court altercation.
A game originally started on Jan. 6 between the two teams was halted after both players and spectators were involved in a scuffle during the first quarter.
The game was resumed Saturday with no fans in the stands.
North Murray led 17-16 after one quarter but pulled away from there, leading 58-40 by the end of the third.
J.D. Ellis led North Murray with 18, while Brandy Contreras and Beau Ellis both scored 15.
The Mountaineers close the regular season with a Region 7-2A contest against rival Murray County tonight at 7:30. With a win and a loss by Model tonight, North Murray would claim the top seed in the region for the region tournament. If North Murray and Model both win or both lose, a coin flip would decide the top seed.
Girls
Gilmer 43, Southeast Whitfield 29
Southeast Whitfield (4-18) fell 43-29 at home against Gilmer (5-19) on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders host Cedartown tonight at 6 in their final regular season game.
Greenforest Christian 49, Christian Heritage 36
Christian Heritage (11-12) fell in a 49-36 road loss to Greenforest Christian (8-11) on Saturday.
Carly Bramlett scored 14 to lead the way for the Lady Lions, while Brooklyn Stallion scored 13.
Christian Heritage plays Greenforest again Friday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Region 7-A Division 2 tournament, which is at Mt. Zion High School in Carrollton.
