Boys
North Murray 88, Hixson 36
North Murray (5-0) took a trip north of the Tennessee border Monday to play Hixson (0-5), and the Mountaineers left with a rout and an intact undefeated record.
North Murray shut down Hixson 88-36.
The Mountaineers’ domination began early on, when North Murray took a 27-10 advantage out of the first quarter. The score was 57-21 at half and 82-30 after the third.
Zavon McDade led a balanced North Murray scoring effort with 17. Judson Petty scored 15, Carson Gibson put in 14 and both Brandy Contreras and Gavin Pittman scored 11.
North Murray hosts Haralson County Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Christian Heritage 57, Southeast Whitfield 33
Christian Heritage (3-3) raced past Southeast Whitfield (1-4) 57-33 at home Monday night.
After the teams entered the latter half of the first quarter tied at 4, the Lady Lions pulled away with the last eight points of the first frame and never looked back.
Christian Heritage led 12-4 after the first and 25-10 at half, then piled up 20 points in the third quarter to pull out to a 45-20 advantage.
Freshman Carly Bramlett led Christian Heritage with 15 points, scoring 10 in the second half.
Catie Hulsey hit two third-quarter 3-pointers and scored eight, while Ryleigh Payne matched with eight. Kate Ridley and London Wagner both scored six.
Johanna Ortiz and Miracle Godoy combined to do most of the scoring for the Lady Raiders, with Ortiz putting in 14 and Godoy scoring 12.
The win was the third of the year for the Lady Lions, who finished winless last season.
Christian Heritage tries for another win tonight at 6 at home against Heritage, while Southeast next plays Friday at Woodland at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.