High School Basketball: Coahulla Creek boys shut down Dalton; Ridley grabs 26 rebounds in Lady Cats' win over Creek

Boys
Coahulla Creek 59, Dalton 32
Coahulla Creek (7-5) shut down Dalton (0-12) 59-32 Saturday in Varnell for the Colts' first win over the Catamounts in program history.
The Class 3A Colts sprinted past the Class 6A Catamounts as three players reached double-figures.
Mario Edwards led the way with 13 points, while Lucas Mulkey and Will Locke both scored 11.
Dalton, which is still searching for its first win of the season, was led by Jay Anderson's 14.
Coahulla Creek went from dropping two straight games to undefeated teams (Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, LaFayette) to playing a winless Dalton team.
Creek plays at Murray County Tuesday night at 7:30, while Dalton hosts Carrollton at the same time.
Girls
Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 51
Gracie Ridley grabbed 26 rebounds and Katelyn Skiffen nailed six 3-pointers on the way to a Dalton (10-2) 71-51 win over Coahulla Creek (5-8) in Varnell Saturday.
Skiffen led Dalton, which has won eight straight, with her 18 points. Ridley scored 15 to go with her 26 boards.
Both Natalie Moya and Jolie Wingfield scored eight for the Lady Catamounts.
Shea Poe scored 15 for Creek, while Karis Hurt scored 10.
Coahulla Creek plays Murray County Tuesday night at 6, while Dalton hosts Carrollton at 6.
